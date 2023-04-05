Youth substance-abuse town hall, SYML at Easy Street, more for the rest of your West Seattle Wednesday

(Photo by Danny McMillin)

Here’s the lineup for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

PASSOVER BEGINS … at sundown.

HOLY WEEK SERVICES: Here’s our list of churches we’ve heard from; additions still welcome at westseattleblog@gmail.com.

BACKYARD BIRDING: At Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon):

1-3 p.m.

Entry fee: Free members, $5 non-members

Local birder Richard Lazeres will give an introduction to birding in West Seattle, focusing on resident birds that you can see in our neighborhood any time of the year.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Toddler Gym weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), ages 2-6, 3:30-5 pm.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW).

YOUTH SUBSTANCE-ABUSE TOWN HALL: 6 pm at Denny International Middle School (2701 SW Kenyon), come to talk about and hear about this community issue, as detailed in our calendar listing.

TRIVIA x 6: At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) now offers trivia … at 7 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm; there’s 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska); trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

SYML AT EASY STREET: 7 pm performance by a singer-songwriter who Easy Street Records’ own Matt Vaughan says you won’t want to miss. Wristbands required; more info in our calendar listing. (4559 California SW)

DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY NETWORK: 7 pm online meeting of community advocates from around the area; all welcome. Here’s how to participate via video or telephone:

us02web.zoom.us/j/85042114712?pwd=QytHcnNTZmRYZXBzSStxNldnaGFOdz09

Meeting ID: 850 4211 4712 Call\-in info:

Phone number: 253-215-8782

Meeting ID: 850 4211 4712

Passcode: 165919

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: Your chance to be the star! 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT BENBOW ROOM: 9 pm-2 am – info in our calendar listing. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

