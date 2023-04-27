YOU CAN HELP: WSHS Class of 2023’s fundraising finale

Less than two months before graduation, the West Seattle High School Class of 2023 is looking for a little community help. Sophia from the ASB emailed us to explain, “As the class of 2023 is wrapping up our senior year, we’ve made a way for members of the community to help donate to and support the different activities and events we want to be able to put on for our classmates. These include prom, senior sunset, graduation, and several others!” Here’s the link to use if you’re interested in donating; on that page, the ASB adds, “Our class was unable to fundraise for all of our sophomore year and half of our junior year due to Covid restrictions, so we really appreciate the generous contributions of parents and community members towards making the end of our time together in high school as wonderful as it can possibly be!”