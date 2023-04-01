YOU CAN HELP: School art fundraiser

We often feature school fundraisers, most commonly for sports or music. Tonight, we have a teacher seeking a community boost for an arts project. From “Ms. A” at Chief Sealth IHS:
Hello, West Seattle community! In the Chief Sealth International High School Art Department, in our Ceramics class, we are grading up for our 4th annual Raku firing event on May 25. This is led by Eric from Seattle Pottery and is a fun technique we’ve been privileged to have students participate in!
This event does cost over what we expect our students to pay in everyday art fees. Typically the cost runs close to $700 plus about $150 for the clay. I am reaching out to you, our community to help make this happen. Please consider donating. It’s a great way to involve all students in the process of firing and see the connection between art and physics in real time! We appreciate your support! Thank you,
Carolyn Autenrieth, Ceramics and IB Art teacher
We asked Ms. A for a few more details: “We have $220 from donations, and I have $200 from a grant, but we still need about $400 for the RAKU event. Of course, anything extra just helps our underfunded department continue! Ceramic Glazes have gone up about 40% for some, and those changes eat into our regular budget.” P.S. If you’re unfamiliar with Raku, here’s an explanation.
| 0 COMMENTS