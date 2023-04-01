YOU CAN HELP: School art fundraiser

We often feature school fundraisers, most commonly for sports or music. Tonight, we have a teacher seeking a community boost for an arts project. From “Ms. A” at Chief Sealth IHS:

Hello, West Seattle community! In the Chief Sealth International High School Art Department, in our Ceramics class, we are grading up for our 4th annual Raku firing event on May 25. This is led by Eric from Seattle Pottery and is a fun technique we’ve been privileged to have students participate in!

This event does cost over what we expect our students to pay in everyday art fees. Typically the cost runs close to $700 plus about $150 for the clay. I am reaching out to you, our community to help make this happen. Please consider donating. It’s a great way to involve all students in the process of firing and see the connection between art and physics in real time! We appreciate your support! Thank you,

Carolyn Autenrieth, Ceramics and IB Art teacher

TO DONATE: Use the link here or the QR code.