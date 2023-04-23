YOU CAN HELP: Fundraising parties ahead for Gatewood Elementary – which is looking for volunteers – and Madison MS

School fundraising parties are back in full force this year, and we’ve been asked to make sure you know about these two, starting with one looking for community volunteer assistance:

GATEWOOD ELEMENTARY VOLUNTEER SEARCH: You can help make this party happen, with some perks:

Gatewood Elementary is holding their annual auction at the Hall at Fauntleroy on Friday, May 5th, 5:30 pm-10 pm. We are looking for volunteers from our community to help out with this year’s event! We specifically need help with facilitating the games during the cocktail hour, recording drink ticket sales, and live auction spotters and recorders. Gatewood auction committee will provide volunteers with a light dinner, soda/water, and our gratitude. Volunteers will also have the option to bid on live auction items. Your participation allows Gatewood parents to relax and enjoy the Auction! Thank you for your consideration! Sign up here.

MADISON BEACHY BULLDOG BASH: This party is happening 6-10 pm next Saturday (April 29) at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon). The Madison Middle School PTSA says tickets are available here. But also: “Even if you can’t make the event, you can still support our students, staff, and community by bidding on items or making a donation here.” They also have warm words of thanks for private donors and businesses who have already contributed – more than 100 have donated auction items.