YOU CAN HELP: Chief Sealth IHS PTSA fundraiser for Staff Appreciation Week

The Chief Sealth International High School PTSA is about 75 percent of the way to its goal for this fundraiser. Here’s what we weres asked to share with you:

Teacher and Staff Appreciation Week is May 8-12, 2023. Please help us show how grateful we are to Chief Sealth’s Teachers and Staff for everything they do to support our students and nurture our community!

I can think of so many instances where a teacher or a staff member has stepped up and supported my kids through some of their hardest days and some of their best wins. I also carry life-long gratitude with me for the teachers that encouraged me and challenged me to grow many years ago when I myself was a student at Sealth!

Whether you’re a parent or relative of a current or past Sealth student, a student or alum of Sealth yourself, or you want to just share in a show of gratitude in honor of all the teachers and school staff that made a difference in your life, we NEED you!

We are raising $2000 to fund a week of activities for Chief Sealth’s 150 teachers and staff, including a luncheon, a beverage and treats service and other tokens of our appreciation to let them know how much we care!

We want this celebration to stand out. The past few years have been so challenging for our public school teachers and staff. They have faced unbelievable challenges during COVID, requiring them to adopt new technologies, support students in new ways, and bring their best to school every day. They have gone above and beyond, even through these past few difficult years, to make every student count and to make a top education accessible to all.

Please donate what you can; any amount is appreciated! All funds will go directly to the PTSA and will be earmarked for Teacher and Staff Appreciation Week.