The photo and report are just in via text:

This massive tree just fell across 48th Ave SW between Beach Dr and and Holly. Totally blocking street. It fell on a car that was driving up 48th but they survived because the top of the tree hit their car. They were lucky to have survived!

To report a road hazard/blockage on weekends/evenings, SDOT’s 24-hour line is 206-386-1218 (or call 911).