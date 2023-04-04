WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: Here’s what’s up today/tonight

(Schmitz Park photo by Rosalie Miller: Moss flower after morning rain)

Here are the highlights of what’s happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

NEW LIBRARY SCHEDULE: Today’s the second day of new hours for Seattle Public Library branches, as listed here.

HOLY WEEK SERVICES: The churches who have sent their schedules are listed here (still not too late to send yours – westseattleblog@gmail.com).

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: Long-distance political networking continues 10:30 am at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: Dine in at, or take out from, Marination ma kai today/tonight, 11 am-8 pm, and tell them you’re supporting Alki Co-op Preschool, which will get a percentage of proceeds. (1660 Harbor SW)

NORTHWEST SEAPORT ALLIANCE: Attend the NWSA Managing Members’ meeting (Seattle and Tacoma port commissioners) online or in person, 11:30 am – agenda and other info here.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon): “Are you looking for a new activity to keep your brain sharp and clear? The Senior Center Chess Club welcomes both novice and experienced players. Join us at 1:30 p.m. for lessons, short tutorials and chess for all levels of expertise. For more information, contact Conwell: conwell@conwelld.net.”

CITY COUNCIL: 2 pm this afternoon, it’s the full council’s weekly meeting, online or at City Hall (600 4th Ave.). See the agenda here; the meeting is viewable via Seattle Channel.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Free Toddler Gym weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), ages 2-6, 3:30-5 pm.

SPORTS: Home game for West Seattle High School softball vs. Highline HS at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), 4 pm.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

OPEN MIC: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way).

TRIVIA X 3: Three establishments where you can play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

You can look into the future any time via our event calendar – if you have something to include on it, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!