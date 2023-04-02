WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 12 notes!

(Lincoln Park – photo by Arlene Rubin)

Here’s our quick lineup of highlights for today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ROAD-WORK ALERT: West Marginal Way bike-lane construction north of the Duwamish Longhouse is expected to continue.

RELIGIOUS SERVICES: We’re continuing to update the online list – see today’s lineup here. Also, here’s what we have so far for the Holy Week/Passover list, today through Easter. (Got changes/additions? Let us know!)

BENEFIT BAKE SALE: In honor of Transgender Day of Visibility (which was Friday), Youngstown Coffee (6032 California SW) has a benefit bake sale all weekend – info here (third item). Open 8 am-4 pm.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market offers early-spring produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list. (California SW between Oregon and Alaska)

DOING GOOD IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD: West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW) will host its second mini-volunteer fair. 1-3 pm, West Seattle Garden Tour is there to talk about how you can help.

MUSIC AT C & P: Musicians for the West Seattle Food Bank, featuring Jasper Tollefson and Christy McWilson, 3-5 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), no cover, but bring food/money to support WSFB if you can!

JEWISH STORY HOUR: Torah Learning Center of West Seattle presents this story hour at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 3-4 pm.

TIM’S TAVERN OPENING WEEKEND: 4:30 pm doors, 5 pm show on the third day for the new Tim’s Tavern in White Center (16th/98th) – see the musician lineup here.

YOGA, MEDITATION, GONG BATH: Presented by Inner Alchemy, 7 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

LATIN SUNDAYS: DJ at The Benbow Room (4210 SW Admiral Way), starting at 9 pm.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event to add to our calendar? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!