WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 11 notes

(Lincoln Park bunny, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

It’s Easter Sunday and the fourth day of Passover. Here’s what’s happening:

EASTER SERVICES & EGG HUNTS: Two outdoor sunrise services are part of our list, compiled from local churches that sent us Easter/Holy Week listings. Some are offering egg hunts for kids, too.

FOREST WALK AT CAMP LONG: 9 am, ages 5 and up. Register here; $10. (5200 35th SW)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Yes, it’s open, 10 am-2 pm; the market offers early-spring produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list. (California SW between Oregon and Alaska)

EASTER AT LADY JAYE: Open 10 am-2 pm today, this Junction establishment says they’ll be “serving our Sunday Pastries and the bar will be open for cocktails!” (4523 California SW)

EASTER BRUNCH AT PIZZERIA CREDO: Noon-4:30 pm, special brunch menu at this Junction restaurant – see the featured dishes here. (4520 California SW)

LOW-TIDE BEACH EXPLORATION: 1-3 pm at Constellation Park (63rd/Beach), $10 – register here.

THEATER: Acts on Stage in White Center presents “Pipeline,” 3 pm – buy tickets here. (10806 12th SW)

TIM’S TAVERN, SECOND WEEKEND: 7 pm show at the new Tim’s Tavern in White Center (16th/98th), with Sage Hatfield and Brother John & The Surrogates.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

LATIN SUNDAYS: DJ at The Benbow Room (4210 SW Admiral Way), starting at 9 pm.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event to add to our calendar? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!