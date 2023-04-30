WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 10 notes!

(Another look at Friday’s sunset – Lincoln Park photo by David Dimmit)

Highlights for today/tonight from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ONLINE RELIGIOUS SERVICES: We’re still updating the online list – see today’s lineup here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm; the market offers spring produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list. (California SW between Oregon and Alaska)

SCREEN-PRINTING CLASS FOR TWEENS AND TEENS: 10 am at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), free – info in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE ROCK AND GEM SHOW: Day 2, 10 am-5 pm at Alki Masonic Center (40th/Edmunds), free admission – not only a show and sale, but also kids’ activities and demonstrations.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Singer-songwriter Bryan Bielanski at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3 pm.

PUGET SOUNDWORKS CONCERT: 3 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW). “Down to Earth” is the theme for what’s described as “a concert that celebrates the beauty of our planet and a call to action to protect our home. The concert will feature spoken-word performances, classic protest songs, and climate anthems that reflect the challenges of the ongoing climate crisis.’ Ticket info is in our calendar listing.

TIM’S TAVERN: 5-8 pm at the new Tim’s Tavern in White Center (16th/98th), Shakin’ Sunday with Johnny7 and the Black Crabs. More info here.

END THE WEEKEND PEACEFULLY: Inner Alchemy offers Kundalini Yoga, Meditation, Breath Work, and Gong Bath from 7-8:30 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska). RSVP/fee info is in our calendar listing.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

