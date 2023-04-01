WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 24 notes!

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Welcome to April and to the weekend! Here’s what you should know as we jump into Saturday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ROAD WORK ALERT: As reported here a week ago, work is starting on the permanent protected bicycle lane along the southbound side of West Marginal Way north of the Duwamish Longhouse, and unless the weather gets in the way, crews are likely to be out working on it today.

BENEFIT BAKE SALE: In honor of Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday, Youngstown Coffee (6032 California SW) has a benefit bake sale all weekend – info here (third item). Open 8 am-4 pm.

WEST SEATTLE TAE KWON DO CLUB: 9:30 am at High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW), April classes begin.

COMMUNITY CENTER EGG HUNT: South Park Community Center‘s egg hunt starts at 10 am. (8319 8th Ave. S.)

DOING GOOD IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD: West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW) will host its first volunteer fair with visiting local organizations. 10 am-noon, Washington Farmland Trust; 1 pm-3 pm, Mary’s Place.

SEATTLE CHINESE GARDEN: 10 am-5 pm, the garden’s centerpiece courtyard is open, while the rest of the garden’s grounds are accessible dawn to dusk. More info here. (5640 16th SW)

GRIEFSHARE RECOVERY GROUP: Continuing at 10:30 am today, “Grace Church will host a 13-week GriefShare recovery support group for those who have lost a loved one by death. There is a one-time charge of $20 for the GriefShare journal.” Meeting in the church basement. (10323 28th SW)

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Find out about Marco’s music here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

SALMON PUBLIC ART CELEBRATION: The High Point community is celebrating its salmon street art 11 am-1 pm, part of the Healthy Street project, and you can join a guided walk along the street. The fun starts at Neighborhood House (6400 Sylvan Way SW).

FIRE SAFETY FAIR: Noon-2 pm, visit Station 37 (35th/Holden) and meet firefighters, check out firefighting equipment, learn about keeping yourself and your family safe, and more.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: You’re invited to visit the home of West Seattle’s history noon-4 pm Saturdays. (3003 61st SW)

FAUNTLEROY EGG HUNT: 1 pm-4 pm at <strong>Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW), kids can hunt for hidden eggs stuffed with (non-candy) treats, courtesy of the Fauntleroy Community Association.

HIGHLAND PARK CORNER STORE’S 2ND BIRTHDAY: 1-3 pm, celebrate two years for HPCS (7789 Highland Park Way SW) with (free) cake and (available for purchase) ice cream.

DRAG TEA AT TIBBETTS UMC: 1 pm, but this is just a reminder for those who already have tickets, because it’s sold out.

VISCON CELLARS: 1-6 pm, visit the tasting room at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) – selling wine by the glass or bottle. Learn about their wines here! (5910 California SW)

REVELRY ROOM OPENS: 4 pm-2 am, it’s Night 1 for the new bar behind 4547 California SW (enter off the alley) – we stopped by earlier this week.

SOCCER: 7 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), Evergreen visits Chief Sealth International High School.

SILENT MOVIE CONCERT: Dennis James on the Mighty Wurlitzer at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), doors at 7, show at 7:30. Reserve your ticket(s) here.

BANDMIXERS: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm, live classics at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), $10 cover, 21+.

OPEN MIC AT THE SPOT: 7-10 pm, do your thing! (2920 SW Avalon Way)

TIM’S TAVERN OPENING WEEKEND: 7 pm doors, 8 pm show on night 2 for the new Tim’s Tavern in White Center (16th/98th) – see the lineup here,

