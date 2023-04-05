West Seattle Greenway ‘spur’ to be built

Neighbors on 36th SW south of Providence Mount St. Vincent recently noticed an SDOT> crew marking the street for future greenway construction that was a surprise to some. Checking WSB archives, we found a mention five years ago that a Camp Long-vicinity greenway “spur” was possible as part of what was referred to at the time as “Phase 3” of the 35th Avenue SW Safety Project. That reference also suggested SDOT would be talking with neighbors in advance of any such construction, which apparently hasn’t happened yet, so we asked about it. Here’s the reply from SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson:

We’re extending the West Seattle Neighborhood Greenway on 36th Ave SW to create safer spaces for walking, biking, and rolling in West Seattle. This extension will connect to Camp Long Park via 35th Ave SW, using the recently built traffic signal at 35th Ave SW and SW Dawson St.

Construction is expected to begin by early summer and finish later in the summer (crews visited the neighborhood this past weekend to make pre-construction markings on the pavement). We will send construction notices in the mail before the actual construction work starts.

The extension was listed in our 2021 Bike Master Plan update, and is part of a multi-year, multi-project approach to create safer spaces for walking, biking, and rolling in West Seattle. The end result will look similar to other Neighborhood Greenways, including:

-Speed humps / cushions to ensure drivers travel at a safe speed

-Stop signs for cross-street traffic

-Bike lane markings on the street

-Wayfinding and neighborhood greenway signs