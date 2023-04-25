West Seattle filmmaker invites you to premiere of her first documentary ‘Oh Me of Little Faith’

Emma Yeager has a free ticket to the Admiral Theater for you. It’s the premiere screening of her first documentary at 10 am Saturday, May 6th. Here’s her story:

I have lived in West Seattle with my family for 8 years. Over the last 5.5 years my father (Doug Jackson) and I have been working on my very first documentary film. We are so excited to show it on May 6th at the Admiral Theater at 10 AM (doors open at 9:30 AM). I grew up in Burbank, California where my father worked his entire career on major motion pictures as a sound editor. His favorite works include Schindler’s List, Hairspray, Logan and War For the Planet of the Apes (And More Here). For as long as I can remember my father has shown me and passed on a joy and love of film. For the last 15 years I have done many small film projects myself such as weddings, family history mini documentaries, small company promotion films and some volunteer non-profit films.

However, in 2016 right here in West Seattle, my life came to a halt when I was pregnant with my second child and was diagnosed with HELLP syndrome. HELLP syndrome is a version of preeclampsia that targets the liver and has a 50% chance of fatality for both the mother and child. My son was born as soon as we found out, small but healthy. I spent the next week in the hospital fighting for my life. When the worst of it seemed to pass I found that I had lost the ability to walk. My community came alongside me and my family for the next 7 months, desperately searching for answers and help to be able to walk again.

My documentary called “Oh Me of Little Faith” is about my story when I couldn’t find any medical professional anwsers. I was deeply depressed, unable to live my life when one day my friend from church encouraged me to take a small walk of faith that changed my life.

We made this documentary viewing a free event because we wanted to share it with our West Seattle Community. We are asking for donations to be able to share it with many more all of the USA this year in various film festivals. It is really important that people reserve tickets so we can make sure we have room. So far we have almost 100 attending.

Here is our event ticket/information website.

This has been a labor of love and our whole production team has been just me and my dad. We have paid 100% out of pocket and are hoping to raise money to continue to share this film and be able to make more like it in the future. It is very exciting to share my story and truly begin what I hope will become a career of telling more difficult and beautiful stories in the future.