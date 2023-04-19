WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Suitcase grabber, package thief, vandals, and a reminder

Three reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:
SUITCASE GRABBER: If you see a dumped suitcase, it might be Kandie‘s:
My suitcase was stolen around 5:15 today right in front of my house at 34th and Myrtle while I was unloading my car. A maroon sedan w/dark tinted windows pulled up guy jumped out grabbed suitcase and they sped away. It contained 90 percent of my personal belongings, shoes, jewelry, clothes etc. – I couldn’t get a license plate in time. Picture is of the smaller suitcase for reference.
The report has preliminary tracking number T2300848.
PACKAGE THIEF The report and photos are from Alan:
This person took 3 packages from our porch. About 11:00 am, which was 30 minutes after FedEx delivered one.
Dressed all in black, hat and face covering. Driver waited in the white car. Pigeon Point on 23rd Ave.
No report # yeet for that one or this one:
VANDALISM: A Highland Park resident reports her house was egged and wonders if it’s happened to anyone else recently. She wasn’t home when it happened so doesn’t have an exact time.
REMINDER: Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner has about 100 more steering-wheel locks to give away to Hyundai/Kia drivers at risk of theft, 2-4 pm Thursday at the precinct (Delridge/Webster). She says it only took about an hour and a half Saturday to give away that amount, and 50 people were in line when the giveaway started.
| 0 COMMENTS