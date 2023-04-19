WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Suitcase grabber, package thief, vandals, and a reminder

Three reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

SUITCASE GRABBER: If you see a dumped suitcase, it might be Kandie‘s:

My suitcase was stolen around 5:15 today right in front of my house at 34th and Myrtle while I was unloading my car. A maroon sedan w/dark tinted windows pulled up guy jumped out grabbed suitcase and they sped away. It contained 90 percent of my personal belongings, shoes, jewelry, clothes etc. – I couldn’t get a license plate in time. Picture is of the smaller suitcase for reference.

Any help is greatly appreciated. Thank you.

The report has preliminary tracking number T2300848.

PACKAGE THIEF The report and photos are from Alan:

This person took 3 packages from our porch. About 11:00 am, which was 30 minutes after FedEx delivered one. Dressed all in black, hat and face covering. Driver waited in the white car. Pigeon Point on 23rd Ave.

No report # yeet for that one or this one:

VANDALISM: A Highland Park resident reports her house was egged and wonders if it’s happened to anyone else recently. She wasn’t home when it happened so doesn’t have an exact time.

REMINDER: Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner has about 100 more steering-wheel locks to give away to Hyundai/Kia drivers at risk of theft, 2-4 pm Thursday at the precinct (Delridge/Webster). She says it only took about an hour and a half Saturday to give away that amount, and 50 people were in line when the giveaway started.