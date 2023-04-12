WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Toyota pickup; free anti-theft devices for Hyundai/Kia owners

Two vehicle-theft related notes in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN PICKUP: From Alfredo:

My 2004 Toyota Tacoma was stolen yesterday 4/11/23 between 7:45 am-5 pm on 46th and Edmunds. If seen please call 911.

The plate in the photo is not fully legible so we’re waiting for an answer to our followup question about it, and will add that info when we get it.

FREE ANTI-THEFT DEVICES: Just announced by SPD</a>:

In response to a rise in vehicle thefts involving certain Kia and Hyundai models, SPD’s Crime Prevention Coordinators will be giving away steering wheel locks at each of its five precincts this month. The devices are available at no charge to people who live or work in the City of Seattle, with a focus on those who own or lease a Kia or Hyundai vehicle. Southwest Precinct – 2300 SW Webster Street: April 15 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

April 20 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Due to limited availability, locks cannot be set aside or held. Only one lock allowed per person.

REMINDER: Speaking of the precinct, tomorrow night (April 13th) is the rescheduled Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Council meeting, 6 pm.