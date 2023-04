The report and photo are from Kaley:

Our silver 2001 Honda CR-V was stolen again out of the alley behind our house on the 6700 block on 35th Ave SW. This was between 3:30 a.m. and 8:00 a.m.

Plate BTR3878; uncovered 5th wheel on the back. SPD incident # (refer to this if you call in a sighting) is 23-102358.