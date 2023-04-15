WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Jeep Wrangler; package theft; car prowler interrupted

Three reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:
STOLEN JEEP WRANGLER: S was visiting West Seattle for a concert, not even here 12 hours, when this happened:
My Jeep YJ Wrangler was stolen in West Seattle. It happened on Thursday, April 13th, last seen 7:00 pm. It was parked at Dawson and 41st Ave SW. License plate # CHH6539. Police incident # 23-100664
PACKAGE THEFT: This report is from Nathan:
At 2:42 AM we had two packages stolen from our front porch (9600 block of 47th Ave SW). I’ve attached two pictures from our cameras of the thief (jeans, gray sweatshirt, blue hat with white lettering) and the car (silver sedan or station wagon driven by someone else).
A police report is filed with the initial tracking number T23008043.
CAR PROWLER INTERRUPTED: From Ellen:
Just wanted to put the word out there that our 2018 Kia Soul was involved in an attempted break in last night around 10:15 pm. We are at 36th and Brandon.
We heard a car door close while we were inside the home and went to look outside at what it was and saw a red four-door sedan pulled up close to our Kia parked on the street. So my husband went outside to see what was going on and the car took off. He later went to the driver-side door to see if anything happened and they busted out our key lock on that door attempting to get inside. Unsure if they planned to just rifle through the car or if they were going to steal the car (it is a Kia…). Glad we were still up to interrupt the perpetrator but still disheartening. Case number is 23-101722.
