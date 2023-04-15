WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Jeep Wrangler; package theft; car prowler interrupted

Three reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN JEEP WRANGLER: S was visiting West Seattle for a concert, not even here 12 hours, when this happened:

My Jeep YJ Wrangler was stolen in West Seattle. It happened on Thursday, April 13th, last seen 7:00 pm. It was parked at Dawson and 41st Ave SW. License plate # CHH6539. Police incident # 23-100664

PACKAGE THEFT: This report is from Nathan:

At 2:42 AM we had two packages stolen from our front porch (9600 block of 47th Ave SW). I’ve attached two pictures from our cameras of the thief (jeans, gray sweatshirt, blue hat with white lettering) and the car (silver sedan or station wagon driven by someone else).

A police report is filed with the initial tracking number T23008043.

CAR PROWLER INTERRUPTED: From Ellen: