WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen black Tucson

From Gabrielle:

My sister’s car got stolen overnight from 27th Ave and SW Holden Street; kitty-corner from E.C. Hughes Park. She last drove it at 9:30 pm on April 2. It’s a black 2018 Hyundai Tucson. (Stock photo of same make/model) The license plate number is CFW5133. There is no front plate, only a rear plate. Unique characteristics include a cow spots license plate frame, a pink dragon figurine on the dashboard, and trinkets hanging from the rear-view mirror including an Ariana Grande air freshener.