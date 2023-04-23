WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police investigate reported home-invasion robbery

Police are in south Highland Park investigating a reported home-invasion robbery. The victim called 911 to say someone broke into her home near 14th/Henderson and robbed her, getting away with, among other things, her vehicle. It’s described as a 2008 silver Chevy Silverado. The robber was described only as male, 5-10, thin to medium build, in a black mask, not anyone the victim knew. That’s all we’ve heard so far. (added) If you have any information, the incident number for this is 23-109133.