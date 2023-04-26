WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation

8:54 AM: Police confirm this morning that casings were found after a report of gunfire Tuesday evening in Admiral. They say officers responded after a call around 6:30 pm that people in two vehicles were shooting at each other near 39th SW and SW Lander. SPD spokesperson Det. Judinna Gulpan says they found witnesses who saw and heard the shooting and described one vehicle as a white sedan, the other as a white SUV. She says the casings were found “south of the intersection.” No injuries were reported and no property damage was found at the time. If you have any information, the incident number is 23-111868.

9:12 AM: Det. Gulpan adds, “One of the vehicles may be a white BMW with a black hood leaving the area southbound on 39 Avenue SW and the other vehicle a white Chevy Blazer leaving northbound on 39th Avenue SW.”