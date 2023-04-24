WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 3 thefts – red CR-V, pink skating-gear bag, baby clothes/toys

Three reader reports this morning:

STOLEN RED CR-V: From Kerry – “Unfortunately my 1999 red Honda CR-V was stolen again last night between 11:30 pm and 7:50 this morning. The police report incident number: 23-110240. Plate number AOZ7418.” If you see it, you also can text 206-245-8720.”

STOLEN PINK BAG WITH SKATING GEAR: From Lily in Morgan Junction:

This morning I found my car (which was parked by my fence) with the passenger window broken and it had clearly been rummaged through. The only notable thing stolen was a pale pink duffel bag with a pink skating helmet strapped to the outside containing roller derby gear (skates, pads, mouth guard). No idea when it happened, but a neighbor said they’d seen a suspicious truck driving past a few times overnight.

(added 9:54 am) CLOTHING TAKEN: Just received from Madyline in Highland Park: