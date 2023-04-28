WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY GARAGE SALE DAY: Record-setting registration for May 13

The signups are over and mapmaking has begun for the 17th almost-annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day on Saturday, May 13th – for the first time, more than 400 sales are signed up, from North Admiral to North Delridge to North Shorewood and every west-of-the-Duwamish River neighborhood inbetween. If you are among those who registered, watch your emailbox for the next day or so because we’re reviewing all the listings right now and will be emailing you if we have a question. As promised, the map and sale list will be available, in both clickable and printable formats, one week before sale day, so look for that announcement here (it’ll be linked in our navigation bar/menu once available too) on Saturday, May 6. Any questions, please send to our main mailbox, westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!