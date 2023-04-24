WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY GARAGE SALE DAY: 3 days until registration deadline

Another quick update on West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, always the second Saturday in May, which means this year it’s May 13th – 290 sales are now registered, and if you decide to have one too, you have three more days to sign up – registration closes at 11:30 pm Thursday (April 27), to give your WSCGSD coordinators here at WSB enough time to make the map and list so they’re available a week in advance. Sales are happening everywhere – Alki to Arbor Heights, Puget Ridge to South Delridge, as far south as Seola and North Shorewood, as far north as North Admiral. Sellers are promising new stuff, old stuff, name-brand stuff, cheap stuff, big stuff like furniture and appliances, small stuff like jewelry and Legos … The online map will be searchable as usual so if you’re looking for something like “toys” you can search for that term and bring up a list of the sales offering them, for example. So here again are the three key dates:

–APRIL 27: Last day to register a sale

–MAY 6: Map/list available

–MAY 13: Sale day!

Ready to register (be prepared with your up-to-20-words sale description)? Here’s the link!