WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY GARAGE SALE DAY: 1 day left to register!

Another quick reminder about West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day registration – it’s been open now for 3 1/2 weeks and closes tomorrow night (Thursday, April 27) at 11:30 pm. So far 330 sales are registered, all sizes, all neighborhoods, all kinds of stuff! Once registration ends, mapmaking begins, so that we can make the map and sale list available here on WSB and via westseattlegaragesale.com on May 6th, one week before sale day, which is Saturday, May 13th. (9 am-3 pm, though as you’ll see on the list, some are starting early, some are ending late, some are even adding extra days.) If you’re planning a WSCGSD sale but have procrastinated on signing up, hurry – 28 hours left! Here’s where to register.