WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: Enjoy ‘Muse Fest’ mini-concerts along with art this Thursday

Thursday brings this month’s West Seattle Art Walk, with a bonus – the second presentation of multiple mini-concerts as part of Muse Fest: The Power of Women’s Voices. From coordinator John Redenbaugh:
Muse Fest is co-presented by The Art of Music and local musician Sue Quigley on behalf of the West Seattle Junction Association.
A total of 11 free admission Muse Fest performances are scheduled to concurrently take place from 6 – 7:45 pm that night (with one 15-minute break at the midpoint) at businesses in the Admiral District, Alaska Junction, and Morgan Junction.
The Muse Fest performers will provide a variety of music to choose from and enjoy; they, and the genres represented, are:
Carly Ann Calbero (Genre: Folk Rock)
Katrina Kope (Genre: Downtempo Electronic
Megan Krantz Project (Genre : Folk/Pop/Acoustic)
Kim Archer (Genre: Soulful Rock)
jean mann (Genre: Lyric-driven Alt-Folk with an Americana Twist )
Sue Quigley (Genre: Edgy Alt -Folk/Singer Songwriter
K Square (Genre: Rock)
Cami Voss (Genre: Retro Country)
Sheryl Wiser (Genre: Americana)
SAPPHIRE CITY (Genre: Alt pop/RnB)
Caitlin Patterson (Genre: Folk/Soul/Singer-songrwriter)
You can find details about the Muse Fest performers and venues on the West Seattle Art Walk website at: wsartwalk.org/2023/03/09/muse-fest-the-power-of-womens-voices-2.
And this is all in addition to the venues where you can see art, meet artists, and/or enjoy food and drink specials, 5 pm “until late” on Thursday – preview those here.
