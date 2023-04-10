WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: Enjoy ‘Muse Fest’ mini-concerts along with art this Thursday

Thursday brings this month’s West Seattle Art Walk, with a bonus – the second presentation of multiple mini-concerts as part of Muse Fest: The Power of Women’s Voices. From coordinator John Redenbaugh:

Muse Fest is co-presented by The Art of Music and local musician Sue Quigley on behalf of the West Seattle Junction Association.

A total of 11 free admission Muse Fest performances are scheduled to concurrently take place from 6 – 7:45 pm that night (with one 15-minute break at the midpoint) at businesses in the Admiral District, Alaska Junction, and Morgan Junction.

The Muse Fest performers will provide a variety of music to choose from and enjoy; they, and the genres represented, are:

Carly Ann Calbero (Genre: Folk Rock)

Katrina Kope (Genre: Downtempo Electronic

Megan Krantz Project (Genre : Folk/Pop/Acoustic)

Kim Archer (Genre: Soulful Rock)

jean mann (Genre: Lyric-driven Alt-Folk with an Americana Twist )

Sue Quigley (Genre: Edgy Alt -Folk/Singer Songwriter

K Square (Genre: Rock)

Cami Voss (Genre: Retro Country)

Sheryl Wiser (Genre: Americana)

SAPPHIRE CITY (Genre: Alt pop/RnB)

Caitlin Patterson (Genre: Folk/Soul/Singer-songrwriter)

You can find details about the Muse Fest performers and venues on the West Seattle Art Walk website at: wsartwalk.org/2023/03/09/muse-fest-the-power-of-womens-voices-2.