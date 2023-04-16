WEEK AHEAD: Dine at Endolyne Joe’s on Tuesday to support Fauntleroy Fall Festival

(WSB file photo)

Paintable pumpkins are part of what’s needed to put on the fun, free Fauntleroy Fall Festival every year. If you’ve ever been, you know the festival also offers live music, birdhouse-building, salmon-hat-making, a cakewalk, a chance to see raptors up close, a climbing wall for kids … and it’s all powered by donations and volunteers. One of the biggest donation events to raise festival funding is happening this week, Tuesday (April 18th), at Fauntleroy restaurant Endolyne Joe’s (9261 45th SW). On Tuesday, go to Joe’s for breakfast, lunch, and/or dinner – its hours will be 8 am-10 pm that day – and part of the proceeds will be donated to the festival. At dinnertime, you can buy tickets for the gift-basket raffle (5-9 pm), even if you’re not dining. Meantime, set your calendar – this year’s festival will happen on Sunday, October 15th.