WEDNESDAY: Will West Seattle’s Cettolin House be designated as a city landmark?

(Photo from landmark-nomination packet)

A month and a half after deciding to consider city-landmark status for the Cettolin House in West Seattle, the city Landmarks Preservation Board is expected to decide tomorrow (Wednesday, April 19th) whether to recommend designating it as a landmark. The 3:30 pm meeting is open, with public comment, at City Hall or online; here’s the agenda, which explains how to access the meeting and how to sign up to comment. The Cettolin House at 4022 32nd SW was built by steelworker Fausto Cettolin on nights and weekends between 1926 and 1939; he and wife Erma Cettolin, Italian immigrants, raised six children in the house, and died three years apart in the 1960s. The staff report for tomorrow’s meeting suggests that the site and exterior of the house meet three standards for landmark designation:

C. It is associated in a significant way with a significant aspect of the cultural, political, or economic heritage of the community, City, state or nation. D. It embodies the distinctive visible characteristics of an architectural style, or period, or a method of construction. E. It is an outstanding work of a designer or builder.

You can see images of its exterior and interior in this presentation for tomorrow’s meeting, and read about its history (with a hefty helping of West Seattle history) in the nomination document. For a shorter summary, see this Seattle Now & Then story by West Seattle journalist/historian Clay Eals, published last October.