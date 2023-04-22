VIDEO: The Rockfords rock Easy Street

At the end of an epic Record Store Day at Easy Street Records in The Junction, the grand finale was an all-star performance, first time in a long time that The Rockfords took the stage. Here’s how they’re explained in Easy Street’s latest newsletter:

The Rockfords could be called a Seattle supergroup, but the band was actually a reunion; Chris Friel and Danny Newcomb of the band Goodness and Rick Friel of Jody Watts were in a band called Shadow with Mike McCready of Pearl Jam during the mid-’80s; in the late ’90s they re-formed and added Goodness vocalist Carrie Akre under the name The Rockfords (named after McCready’s favorite TV show The Rockford Files).

The group’s self-titled LP and bonus EP were among today’s Record Store Day releases. We recorded a bit of video during their sound check:

(Our photographer had to bolt after that because of breaking news on the other side of Walk-All-Ways.)