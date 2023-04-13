VIDEO: Muse Fest weaves music into April’s West Seattle Art Walk

Eleven extra reasons to explore the West Seattle Art Walk tonight – mini-concerts at 11 venues as part of the second Muse Fest: The Power of Women’s Voices music festival. Above is Carly Ann Calbero, who performed at West Seattle Grounds in North Admiral; below is jean mann at Verity Credit Union (WSB sponsor) in The Junction:

Tonight’s venues stretched southward to Morgan Junction, where WSB contributor Jason Grotelueschen photographed the performers – first, Sue Quigley – who co-coordinated Muse Fest – at Beveridge Place Pub:

And almost-next-door at Zeeks Pizza, Katrina Kope:

Co-coordinator John Redenbaugh, who also produces The Art of Music, says those performances will be back on second Thursday Art Walk nights this June through December