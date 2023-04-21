TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday morning + weekend notes

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, April 21st.

The forecast for today: Cloudy, chance of afternoon rain, high in the 50s. (Possibly the 60s by Tuesday!) Sunrise 6:10 am, sunset 8:07 pm.

*Weather permitting, SDOT tentatively plans to install jersey barriers for the West Marginal Way protected bicycle lane this weekend.

*In the SODO stadium zone, Mariners host Cardinals all weekend – 7:10 pm tonight, 6:40 pm Saturday, 1:10 pm Sunday.

*Second cruise-ship stop of the year is Saturday at Pier 66 downtown, same one as the first, NCL Norwegian Bliss.

Metro – Regular schedule, but trip cancellations are still happening, so watch for alerts (if you’re not signed up to get them, check channels like this).

Water Taxi – Now on the spring/summer schedule, which adds Friday/Saturday night runs starting tonight.

Washington State Ferries‘ Triangle Route continues on the 2-boat schedule; check here for alerts/updates and see Vessel Watch for boats’ locations.

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the camera at the top:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – looking southwestward toward it:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – another route across the river:

Highway 99: – the northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed to see if the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

