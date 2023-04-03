TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: First weekday of April

7:08 AM: Texter reports crash at Admiral/California, blocking a turn lane.
Earlier:
6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, April 3rd.
WEATHER & SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES
The forecast for today: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers (maybe even thunder), high around 50. Sunrise 6:44 am, sunset 7:42 pm.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY FOR TRUCKERS
Over the weekend, the Northwest Seaport Alliance issued this directive to truck drivers heading into Terminal 5 in West Seattle, warning them not to back up onto the low bridge.
STADIUM ZONE
Baseball at T-Mobile Park in SODO again tonight, as the Mariners open a three-day series against the Angels, 6:40 pm.
TRANSIT
Metro – Regular schedule, but trip cancellations are still happening, so watch for alerts (if you’re not signed up to receive them, watch channels like this one).
Water Taxi – Regular schedule.
Washington State Ferries‘ Triangle Route continues on the 2-boat schedule; check here for alerts/updates and see Vessel Watch for boats’ locations.
SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS
Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.
High Bridge – the camera at the top:
High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):
Low Bridge – looking southwestward toward it:
1st Ave. S. Bridge – another route across the river:
Highway 99: – the northbound side at Lander.
MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.
BRIDGE INFO: Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed to see if the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.
If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if needed) – 206-293-6302.
