TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: First weekday of April

April 3, 2023 6:01 am
7:08 AM: Texter reports crash at Admiral/California, blocking a turn lane.

Earlier:

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, April 3rd.

WEATHER & SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

The forecast for today: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers (maybe even thunder), high around 50. Sunrise 6:44 am, sunset 7:42 pm.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY FOR TRUCKERS

Over the weekend, the Northwest Seaport Alliance issued this directive to truck drivers heading into Terminal 5 in West Seattle, warning them not to back up onto the low bridge.

STADIUM ZONE

Baseball at T-Mobile Park in SODO again tonight, as the Mariners open a three-day series against the Angels, 6:40 pm.

TRANSIT

Metro – Regular schedule, but trip cancellations are still happening, so watch for alerts (if you’re not signed up to receive them, watch channels like this one).

Water TaxiRegular schedule.

Washington State Ferries‘ Triangle Route continues on the 2-boat schedule; check here for alerts/updates and see Vessel Watch for boats’ locations.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the camera at the top:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – looking southwestward toward it:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – another route across the river:

Highway 99: – the northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed to see if the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if needed) – 206-293-6302.

