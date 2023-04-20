West Seattle, Washington

20 Thursday

44℉

TRAFFIC ALERT: Fire near I-5/West Seattle Bridge interchange

April 20, 2023 3:05 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

Thanks to the texter who sent that photo. The Seattle Fire response for what’s described as an “encampment fire” on that slope over northbound I-5 has been affecting the interchange with the West Seattle Bridge. WSDOT says fire crews are “blocking the Spokane Street on-ramp to NB I-5,” so if you need to get to I-5, you might try it from points further north or south for a while. The eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct is backed up, as this framegrab from the traffic cam shows.

Share This

1 Reply to "TRAFFIC ALERT: Fire near I-5/West Seattle Bridge interchange"

  • If Only April 20, 2023 (3:33 pm)
    Reply

    If only there was something that could be done to prevent this kind of major infrastructure affecting issue.  *sigh*

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.