TRAFFIC ALERT: Fire near I-5/West Seattle Bridge interchange

Thanks to the texter who sent that photo. The Seattle Fire response for what’s described as an “encampment fire” on that slope over northbound I-5 has been affecting the interchange with the West Seattle Bridge. WSDOT says fire crews are “blocking the Spokane Street on-ramp to NB I-5,” so if you need to get to I-5, you might try it from points further north or south for a while. The eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct is backed up, as this framegrab from the traffic cam shows.