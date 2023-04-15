UPDATE: RV fire in Delridge

2:42 PM: SFD is asking for SPD traffic assistance in connection with what the dispatcher described as an “RV fire” in the 2200 block of SW Holden, which is just west of Delridge. We’re on our way to check it out; avoid the area in the meantime.

3:02 PM: Thanks to Shane for the photo above – our crew has had trouble finding the scene because it’s actually a block south of Holden. Our crew has since arrived and reports no one was hurt; police have asked dispatch to call for a tow truck. Here’s our photo of the aftermath:

3:16 PM: We’ll be checking with SFD regarding the cause; apparently not suspicious, as they did not send their investigator, and the call is completely closed. Here’s video Laurel recorded from a nearby apartment before SFD arrived.