TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on NB 1st Avenue South Bridge

8:55 PM: Big emergency response on the northbound 1st Avenue South Bridge right now – originally dispatched as a “rescue extrication” but now being downsized. The traffic alert says this involves a collision toward the north end of the bridge. If you were headed that way, wait a while or try another route across the river.

9:04 PM: WSDOT says traffic is being diverted off the northbound bridge at Michigan, as the collision is just north of that exit. This was initially dispatched as a two-vehicle collision, with one reported to have flipped.

9:19 PM: We’ll follow up with SFD later but so far at least one person is reported injured, a woman believed to be in her 20s.