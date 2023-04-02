UPDATE: Crash at 35th/Fauntleroy entrance to eastbound West Seattle Bridge

(SDOT camera images)

12:02 AM: A crash reported as involving two vehicles has the eastbound entrance to the West Seattle Bridge blocked right now, according to what officers have told dispatch. So far, SFD hasn’t been summoned, so apparently no serious injuries.

12:37 AM: Police have taken one of the drivers, a woman, into custody, and a tow truck has taken away the most seriously damaged car, seen in the top image. SDOT is cleaning up the debris.

The other car involved is on the right side of the SDOT camera image above.

12:48 AM: Police are reopening the inside eastbound lane at the crash scene.