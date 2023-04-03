[weathertag loc="815761"]

UPDATE: California reopens after driver hits woman by Rite-Aid

April 3, 2023 9:25 pm
6 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

9:25 PM: Police are closing California SW at Brandon for a collision investigation. Updates to come.

9:31 PM: A witness says this was an incident involving a woman walking, hit by a driver, who remained on scene. The witness says the victim was injured but conscious. It’s reported to have happened in front of the Rite-Aid store, which is between Brandon and Dawson.

10:12 PM: Per the SDOT traffic center, the street has reopened. The woman was taken to Harborview; we’re checking with SFD on her condition.

6 Replies to "UPDATE: California reopens after driver hits woman by Rite-Aid"

  • Gittygrits April 3, 2023 (9:27 pm)
    I am hearing tons of sirens.

  • Fairmount Park Resident April 3, 2023 (9:30 pm)
    They have also closed California at Dawson.  Lots of emergency lights and another ambulance just arrived for the 6 per response.  I just got home and drove up Dawson to park when this happened but didn’t see it.

  • Mandy April 3, 2023 (9:38 pm)
    Is this near Canna West store? I’ve seen so many dangerous drivers near there, trying to get in and out of canna fast, so they flip u turns, leave their car in the turn lane, cut in and out of parking places, no regard for safety of others around them. Isn’t this also the same spot where a person walking on sidewalk  was killed by a driver?

    • WSB April 3, 2023 (9:47 pm)
      No, it’s not. It’s near Rite-Aid – the initial dispatches mentioned Brandon and Dawson; the store is between those two streets on California.

      • Ada April 3, 2023 (10:04 pm)
        There needs to be a light at California and Dawson. That intersection is so dangerous.

        • WSB April 3, 2023 (10:11 pm)
          I don’t know where exactly in the street tonight’s victim was when hit but you might recall that a woman was hit and killed in the crosswalk there some years back.

