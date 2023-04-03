UPDATE: California reopens after driver hits woman by Rite-Aid

9:25 PM: Police are closing California SW at Brandon for a collision investigation. Updates to come.

9:31 PM: A witness says this was an incident involving a woman walking, hit by a driver, who remained on scene. The witness says the victim was injured but conscious. It’s reported to have happened in front of the Rite-Aid store, which is between Brandon and Dawson.

10:12 PM: Per the SDOT traffic center, the street has reopened. The woman was taken to Harborview; we’re checking with SFD on her condition.