West Seattle, Washington

11 Tuesday

45℉

THURSDAY: Emerald Water Anglers invites you to catch Fly Fishing Film Tour’s 2023 West Seattle stop

April 11, 2023 7:04 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Admiral Theater | West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news | Wildlife | WS culture/arts

Even if you don’t fish, the scenery might be reason enough to catch the Fly Fishing Film Tour‘s 2023 West Seattle stop. It’s this Thursday (April 13th), 7 pm at the Admiral Theater (2343 California SW), hosted by West Seattle’s own fly-fishing specialists at Emerald Water Anglers (WSB sponsor). We’re told EWA proprietor Dave McCoy is featured in one of this year’s films! You’re invited to stop by EWA’s gear/apparel shop in The Junction (4502 42nd SW) before Thursday’s screening, “as we will be having some activities to celebrate all things fly fishing.” And you can get your ticket(s) in advance via The Admiral’s website.

Share This

No Replies to "THURSDAY: Emerald Water Anglers invites you to catch Fly Fishing Film Tour's 2023 West Seattle stop"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.