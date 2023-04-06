SURVEY: What local services do people dealing with aging and/or disabilities need most?

What services are most important for older and/or disabled people? What needs aren’t being addressed? A city agency is looking for your answers, to be sure it’s properly prioritizing. Here’s the announcement we received this afternoon:

Aging and Disability Services (ADS), a division of the Seattle Human Services Department (HSD) that serves as the Area Agency on Aging for Seattle and King County, monitors trends and issues affecting older people and adults with disabilities in King County. ADS invites all members of the public to complete a survey, commenting on aging and disability service priorities.

Every four years, ADS and more than 600 other Area Agencies on Aging throughout the United States develop an Area Plan that charts the course each agency will follow to address emerging needs, while also working to create age-friendly communities. The Area Plan describes the function of ADS, presents relevant demographic trends for King County, and outlines major goals and objectives for addressing trends, issues, and needs. To support development of the Area Plan for 2024–2027, ADS is examining changing trends impacting older adults and people with disabilities, and inviting community input on goals and objectives.

“We listen and we form strong bonds with the community,” said ADS Director Mary Mitchell. “We have a very strong interest in racial equity. People of color should not experience disparities. To that end, we particularly want to hear from older people, adults with disabilities, and caregivers in BIPOC communities.”

ADS has posted a 2023 Community Engagement Survey online at bit.ly/40HJDv6. The deadline for completion is Friday, April 21.

In July, ADS will publish a draft Area Plan for 2024–2027 online at agingkingcounty.org/area-plan and schedule a public hearing. After a final draft plan is approved by the Seattle-King County Advisory Council on Aging & Disability Services and key partners will be submitted to the State Unit on Aging (part of the DSHS Aging and Long-Term Support Administration). Following state approval in early 2024, the final plan will be posted online.