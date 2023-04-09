SPORTS: Fastpitch softball faceoff between West Seattle HS and Chief Sealth IHS

(WSB photos)

Both Chief Sealth International High School and West Seattle High School are having strong seasons in fastpitch softball so far. Just as school was getting out for spring break, the two faced off Friday afternoon at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex.

(WSHS’s Carmen Cruz)

As one spectator who emailed us postgame described it, this was a “five-inning slugfest with five total home runs and two ground-rule doubles that were centimeters shy of home runs.”

(CSIHS pitcher Delaney Sipila)

West Seattle went ahead early and took the win, 17-7. According to the GameChanger summary, Lane Ryan was the hitting leader, with three hits – including one of those home runs – and five RBIs. Tangerine Zurek was the winning pitcher for WSHS. Starter Sadie Stroud and reliever Delaney Sipila – who also had two steals – pitched for CSIHS. The Wildcats are now 5-2 and next play at Eastside Catholic, 4 pm Wednesday, April 19th. The Seahawks are now 7-3 and next host Roosevelt at NCSWAC, 4 pm Tuesday, April 18th.