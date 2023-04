Thanks to Karen for the photo and report:

What a way to finish the regular season and celebrate Senior Night! 14 innings – an almost four-hour battle against Lakeside. Nine seniors plus student staff celebrated with family, friends, and team members.

Final score at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex last night was Sealth 7, Lakeside 6. The Seahawks finish the regular season 13-8 and are scheduled to open the playoffs at NCSWAC at 7 pm next Wednesday (May 3rd) vs. Ballard.