Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Council meeting moved to next week

The date has changed for your next chance to hear from and talk with local police at the SW Precinct Crime Prevention Council meeting – it’s been moved to next week. Here’s the new announcement:

This meeting is open to everyone! We hope you can join us. Date: Thursday, April 13th 2023

Time: 6pm- 7pm

Location: SW Precinct Community Meeting Room (2300 SW Webster St) or virtually Tentative Agenda: 6pm – 6:05pm Introductions 6:05pm – 6:15pm Precinct and Crime Update from Lt. Kim 6:15pm – 6:30pm Crime Prevention & Reporting from Crime Prevention Coordinator Jen Danner 6:30pm – 6:45pm Needle Disposal by Seattle’s Clean City Division from Michael Eggers 6:45pm – 6:55pm Q&A 6:55pm – 7pm Closing Comments and Next Meeting Date

We’ll have the video connection info in our calendar listing before the meeting.