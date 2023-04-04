[weathertag loc="815761"]

Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Council meeting moved to next week

April 4, 2023 1:39 pm
The date has changed for your next chance to hear from and talk with local police at the SW Precinct Crime Prevention Council meeting – it’s been moved to next week. Here’s the new announcement:

This meeting is open to everyone! We hope you can join us.

Date: Thursday, April 13th 2023
Time: 6pm- 7pm
Location: SW Precinct Community Meeting Room (2300 SW Webster St) or virtually

Tentative Agenda:

6pm – 6:05pm Introductions

6:05pm – 6:15pm Precinct and Crime Update from Lt. Kim

6:15pm – 6:30pm Crime Prevention & Reporting from Crime Prevention Coordinator Jen Danner

6:30pm – 6:45pm Needle Disposal by Seattle’s Clean City Division from Michael Eggers

6:45pm – 6:55pm Q&A

6:55pm – 7pm Closing Comments and Next Meeting Date

We’ll have the video connection info in our calendar listing before the meeting.

