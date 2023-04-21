Shop, help, play, laugh, listen – here’s the lineup for your West Seattle Friday afternoon/evening

(Alki Beach scene, photographed last week by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

The weekend’s about to begin!

LAUREN’S JEWELRY ANNIVERSARY SALE: Everything at Lauren’s Jewelry (in Westwood Village; WSB sponsor) is on sale, 10 percent to 50 percent off. Open today until 6 pm.

BENEFIT BOOKFAIR: Shopping for books? Do it at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW) and tell them you’re there for Tilden School.

GARDEN CENTER OPEN: First Friday this season that you can shop at the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center, open with a wide variety of plants, until 3:30 pm. (North end of campus, 6000 16th SW)

BENEFIT BEVERAGES: Get a drink at Hotwire Coffee (4426 California SW) and tell them you’re there for Genesee Hill Elementary. Open until 5 pm.

BENEFIT RUMMAGE SALE: First day of the White Center Library Guild‘s spring rummage sale, inside the library (1409 SW 107th). Plant starts too! Proceeds support library programs.

SCRABBLE CLUB: Come play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café in the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM: 1-6 pm, open for visits at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: 2-6-year-olds welcome 3:30-5 pm at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW).

HIGHLAND PARK CORNER STORE AFTER HOURS: New chance to hang out at HPCS, 6-9 pm, as explained in our calendar listing.

MUSIC AT THE SPOT: 6 pm, Interlucid Eltro pop at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way).

OPEN MIC AT KENYON HALL: Signups at 6, music at 6:30 – free monthly singer-songwriter open mic at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) – details are in our calendar listing.

SPORTS: One high-school home game tonight – 7 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), Chief Sealth IHS plays baseball vs. Ingraham.

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: Harp music with Halcyon the Mermaid at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7 pm.

LAUGH UNTIL YOU DIE: Comedy gaming experience at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), 7 pm. Get tickets here.

SOUND BATH FOR THE NEW MOON: 7:30-8:45 pm with Maari Falsetto at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $45.

AT THE SKYLARK: Forest and the Evergreen, Saloon, Teenage Graffiti, doors at 6 pm, music at 7 pm, all ages, $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

