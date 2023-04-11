Seven West Seattle stairway projects planned for this year and next

That’s the stairway between 37th and 38th SW at SW Findlay, recently renovated. It’s one of seven stairway projects in West Seattle scheduled for 2023-2024, according to SDOT‘s Greg Funk. We checked in with him after reader Desiree emailed to report that she’d spotted a notice for one of the upcoming projects, for Bonair at Halleck (here’s the notice). Funk says work should start in mid-to-late summer because right now they’re “in the process of getting a power pole moved before we can start. Other West Seattle stairway projects ahead for 2023-2024:

California Dr SW-SW Cambridge (40% completed) SW Hudson St-40th Ave SW (Rail upgrade only. Estimated start Nov-Dec) 50th Ave SW And SW Admiral Way (2024; notice) 21st Ave SW & SW Dakota St (2024; notice) SW Roxbury and Marine View Dr SW (2024; notice)

The stairway-maintenance webpage – which Funk says will be updated with these projects soon – notes that the city has more than 500 stairways in all.