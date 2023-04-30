West Seattle, Washington

30 Sunday

UPDATE: 1 shot, 1 arrested at Junction apartment building

April 30, 2023 11:59 am
7 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS breaking news

11:59 AM: SFD and SPD are responding to 42nd/Oregon. Updates to come.

12:04 PM; Initial dispatch was for a woman with a gunshot wound. Police are questioning a man. This is at the AJ Apartments.

12:17 PM: The woman is reported to have an abdominal wound and is being taken to Harborview. We were a block away when the response happened and are at the scene waiting to talk to police.

12:33 PM: Police tell us the man they were questioning is under arrest. They are not commenting on whatever they’ve learned about the circumstances so far.

7 Replies to "UPDATE: 1 shot, 1 arrested at Junction apartment building"

  • A mile away April 30, 2023 (12:01 pm)
    Reply

    Tons and tons of sirens. 

  • Person April 30, 2023 (12:03 pm)
    Reply

    We were driving on Alaska I think it was and we saw 5 police cars go by and 3 fire trucks

  • Chris April 30, 2023 (12:07 pm)
    Reply

    This IS in my apt bldg. There are cops everywhere.

  • Mel April 30, 2023 (12:11 pm)
    Reply

    I was putting my kids in the car and heard the shot. Then someone ask for help in the distance. The shot sounded close. I looked around and couldn’t see anyone. Thinking it was at the adjacent building.  My husband had just picked the car up from 42nd and Oregon and picked us up at coastal. I hope whomever that was is ok. This is so so scary. 

  • Eliza April 30, 2023 (12:13 pm)
    Reply

    Witnessed person being carried out and put on stretcher. Witnesses sharing they heard yelling, calling for help and what sounded like a gunshot. Just steps away from the farmer’s market. 

    • Johnnie April 30, 2023 (12:20 pm)
      Reply

      Granted it’s Sunday, but just steps away from several schools as well. 

  • Deb April 30, 2023 (12:22 pm)
    Reply

    12:15 watched the Medic One and SPD following vehicle on Fauntleroy, heading to Harborview.

