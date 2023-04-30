UPDATE: 1 shot, 1 arrested at Junction apartment building

11:59 AM: SFD and SPD are responding to 42nd/Oregon. Updates to come.

12:04 PM; Initial dispatch was for a woman with a gunshot wound. Police are questioning a man. This is at the AJ Apartments.

12:17 PM: The woman is reported to have an abdominal wound and is being taken to Harborview. We were a block away when the response happened and are at the scene waiting to talk to police.

12:33 PM: Police tell us the man they were questioning is under arrest. They are not commenting on whatever they’ve learned about the circumstances so far.