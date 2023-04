When Dan DeSantis died in July 2020 at age 75, it was just a few months into the pandemic, and impossible to gather for memorials. Now that a few years have passed, his family is ready to invite friends and relatives to a gathering this summer. We were asked to share this announcement:

Save the Date Celebration of Life for

Dan DeSantis

July 13th, 2023

4 pm-8 pm

Location to be announced.