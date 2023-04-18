RETURNING: South Delridge Farmers’ Market goes weekly this year

(WSB photo, July 2022)

As we continue to look ahead to the big warm-season events, organizers of the South Delridge Farmers’ Market have announced that it will be back for a third year, with an expanded schedule – every Saturday from May 20th to October 28th, 10 am-2 pm. Last year, the market operated twice monthly, and it was once a month in its first year. The location will be the same – the grounds of Hope Academy, 9421 18th SW. From the announcement:

The Delridge Farmers Market is run by African Community Housing & Development, a local Black-women-led nonprofit organization that focuses on promoting prosperity for African Diaspora immigrant and refugee communities. The market was inspired by African Diaspora youth and to this day they remain a priority at the market, and this year youth from African Community Housing & Development’s education programs designed the poster and will be present at the ribbon cutting for opening day. The Delridge Farmers Market also prides itself on accepting and promoting food access methods like SNAP/EBT and more and offers ACHD Kid Bucks ($5) for every kid that comes to the market to spend on food.

Some of the vendors who have participated in the past are showcased on the market’s webpage.