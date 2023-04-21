West Seattle, Washington

RETURNING: Healthy Kids Day brings free fun to West Seattle YMCA on April 29

April 21, 2023 9:48 am
Before we get to today’s preview list, a reason to set your calendar for next Saturday (April 29th) – the fun, free Healthy Kids Day is back at the West Seattle YMCA (3622 SW Snoqualmie; WSB sponsor). From 10 am-1 pm, kids are welcome on the Y’s grounds in The Triangle for activities including face painting, a bounce house, a quiet area, and a special appearance from the UW Huskies football team, plus healthy snack demonstrations, water safety activities, prizes, summer camp crafts, and sports challenges. No membership required – this is open to all.

