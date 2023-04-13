Remembering James C. Huntley, 1948-2023

Family and friends are remembering Jim Huntley and sharing this remembrance with the community:

James C. Huntley

February 29, 1948 – March 29, 2023

Jim was born in Seattle on February 29, leap year day, in 1948. He was the second-born child of Charles and Virginia Huntley. Jim was raised in West Seattle and attended Alki Elementary, James Madison Junior High School, and graduated from West Seattle High School in 1966. After graduation, he went to work with his father at Huntley Machine and Tool. Jim worked at the family machine and fabrication business until it closed in the late 1990s.

Jim loved to be on the water and over the years enjoyed all kinds of boating. He belonged to the Roche Harbor Yacht club and spent many days exploring Puget Sound in his boat “Jambo.” Jim was also a motorcycle enthusiast and was part of a club called the Jolly Rogers Motorcycle Club. Jim made many friends throughout his lifetime and treasured all of those friendships.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, his best friend and loving wife Michele, and his daughter Kimberly A Ferkingstad. He is survived by his son, Kameron Huntley, his granddaughters Anna and Sonja Ferkingstad, and his sister Donna Holsman.