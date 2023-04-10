Remembering Edward Eckberg, 1936-2023

Family and friends are remembering Edward Eckberg and sharing this with the community:

Ed Eckberg was taken home on February 26, 2023. He was born May 12, 1936, the only son of Gerald and Gladys Eckberg, in Seattle. He grew up in West Seattle and attended Lafayette Elementary and James Madison Junior High. He graduated from West Seattle High School in 1954.

He met his future wife, Layne Miller, while working as a lifeguard at Colman Pool. Ed and Layne married in 1959 and went on to have three daughters: Kari, Sheryl, and Erika. Ed graduated from the University of Washington with a Business Administration degree. He worked his way up at Seattle First National Bank to eventually become Vice President. In 1974, he and a long-time friend purchased an apple orchard in the Chelan/Manson area. Ed and Layne moved to Manson permanently in 1989 and spent many years lovingly improving their property on Greens Landing Road. Ed loved swimming, boating, skiing, hiking, and snowmobiling. He enjoyed many active trips doing the things he loved to do.

Ed’s faith was an important part of his life. He spent years attending Bible Study Fellowship and attended Living Stone Church in Chelan for many years. Ed was kind and generous with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by his wife and family. Ed loved Jesus and his family are confident that Ed is resting in His presence now.

Ed leaves his wife Layne and daughters Kari (Steve), Sheryl (Brian), and Erika (Coley). He had seven grandchildren: Matthew, Aaron, Tizita, Jacob, William, Molly, and Weston.

Precht Rose Chapel is assisting the family with services. A private family graveside service was held.