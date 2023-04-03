REGISTRATION TIME! Starting now, sellers can sign up for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2023

If you’re planning on having a sale as part of West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day this year – Saturday, May 13 – registration is now open! WSB has coordinated WSCGSD since its fourth year (2008) and as usual we’ll be making a map and list of sales and circulating it far and wide. WSCGSD become one big day of person-to-person recycling and neighbor-meeting, whether you just walk over to see the nearest sale(s) or plan a trip around the peninsula. To facilitate advance planning, we make the map and list available a week in advance, so we open registration early in April and keep it open for about three and a half weeks. Before you register, be sure to have the description (up to 20 words) ready to include in the form. Fees are the same they’ve always been – $12 individual sale, $20 organization/school/business, $30 block sale – and you’ll be taken to PayPal to pay, but you don’t have to have a PP account – you can also use a card. Here’s the link. Registering will get you a confirmation note from us as well as a PayPal receipt; if you don’t get one or both, check your spam folder. Questions/problems, email us at our general box – westseattleblog@gmail.com – which is also how to let us know if your organization is planning a site open to multiple small individual sellers, or a post-sale donation dropoff, etc. Thank you!